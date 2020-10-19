Column mistakes reality of protests

The commentary by the Carlsons in Wednesday’s Opinion page was indeed headlined correctly: "Future depends on how everyone votes." But their characterization of the differences between the two political choices by looking at "just one but very major difference" totally reveals their inability to understand what has happened during the past four years.

The violence they alluded to occurred in less than 5% of the demonstrations. And where it did occur, there were in many cases far right-wing racists threatening peaceful protesters!

Ignoring the facts and focusing on encouraging more division and fear is not the future of America or the path I wish to see our free country continue down. Next time maybe you can be a bit more open-minded in your evaluation of who are “we, the people”!

Tim Leifer,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0