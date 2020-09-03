Column offered cautionary tale

Many thanks to the Very Reverend Stephen Brehe and to former Supreme Court Justice Jim Nelson for their guest column “ Could U.S. slide into abyss ” (Aug. 28).

The two authors point to the important lessons history can teach, in this case Germany in the 1930s. Americans would do well to look closely at that decade, noting any parallels there might be to what our country is experiencing now. It is a timely cautionary tale.