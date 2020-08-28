Column omitted honest context

 Skip to main content
Gary and Joan Carlson's columns are beneath the Missoulian and readers. Better the Missoulian “fact-check” and print an honest context for Kamala Harris’ comment referring to 18- to 24-year-olds as “stupid” during a 2014 speech. She was talking about a developmental stage of life for too many young adults. Her “tongue-in-cheek” comment was to illustrate a broader need for empathy when it comes to how bad decisions can lead some young people to be prosecuted as adults at a time in their lives when what they need is guidance.

This Vietnam veteran (1969-25th Infantry Division, Dau Tieng and Cu Chi, Spec. 6, Bronze Star) will not be voting for the Carlsons' presidential candidate, who as an 18- to 24-year-old showed just exactly the “stupid” judgment Kamala Harris was referring to as he dodged the draft that then sent another young American to fight in his place, perhaps the most irresponsible judgment any person can commit, for someone else may have died for his draft dodging.

Instead, my vote will go to the patriotic father who lost his much-loved son, earlier a combat veteran, and whose wife spent eight years as second lady working tirelessly in support of military families.

John Philip Garrity,

Missoula

