Column shows sincerity and courage

Please allow me to applaud the guest column penned by Jennifer Streano and Ryan Aikin tagged "America needs police reform. Missoula is no exception". As public defenders, Ms. Streano and Mr. Aikin are essential "First Responders" to aid those arrested who can't afford bail much less an attorney. Their column shows sincerity and courage.

People; not only the indigent, mentally ill or homeless, are often falsely accused by someone which causes them to be confronted by the police or even incarcerated. That "someone" could be any of us; including Missoula's finest, using our prejudices to profile someone causing an officers' response.

Give our city father's the benefit of the doubt as they seek to increase our police department's budget. As the column suggests, let's engage in dialog that creates requisite reforms; not only in the police department but, in city hall and the courts; and in our city and county residents' methods and means of thinking.

The police department's budget must include sensitivity training and mentoring by those who are inherently street wise; who know their job from years of experience; and who understand the police will encounter residents that are not street wise and to respond accordingly.

Donald Bergoust,

Missoula

