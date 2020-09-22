 Skip to main content
Columnist has made questionable claims

In his Sept. 17, Missoulian guest column, John Lott criticized Steve Bullock's prescription medication program. Lott, a gun rights advocate, has no apparent expertise in the areas of medicine or health care and thus his criticism appears to be baseless and without professional merit.

Lott has a history of publishing questionable opinions. For example, when writing about gun control, he contended that states' violent crime rates went down after passage of "shall issue" right to carry laws. A panel of the U.S. National Research Council found no credible evidence that the passage of these laws either increases or decreases violent crime. Vox's review of Lott's most recent book reports it as "riddled with errors and falsehoods that undermine most, if not all, of its major claims." Lott allegedly posed as one of his former students and wrote a review of his own book, calling himself "the best professor I ever had."

I urge the Missoulian to be more discriminating in selecting their next guest opinion writer.

Loreen Folsom,

Missoula

