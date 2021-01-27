'Comeback' to Montana plan does not benefit Montanans

Mr. Gianforte ran for governor on his “Montana’s Comeback Plan.”

Based on all of the out of state individuals he has hired to lead the state agencies, apparently that means to his out of state friends that they should “Comeback” to Montana, and he will pay them 15% or more than anyone has earned in that position. He is offering them salaries that are three times the median in Montana. Yet, he supports no increase in pay until 2022 for state employees that earn 11-19% lower than other states.

Here is how his plan works:

“Comeback” to Montana as a state agency head, and you can be in the top 10% of salaries in Montana with full benefits and health care. Yet, one in six Montanans lives in poverty.

“Comeback” to Montana where if you work in IT, then you are eligible for a COVID vaccine before teachers.

“Comeback” to Montana where Gianforte proposes a $25M cut to higher education, so there are less opportunities to attend and obtain a 2 or 4 year degree.

“Comeback” to Montana where Gianforte proposes a $23M cut to DPHHS which means less services to children, families, seniors, heath services, medical care, and assistance.