We should all commend Gov. Steve Bullock and the state health officials for putting a ban on shops selling flavored vapes, which have been shown to cause pulmonary issues and death in many people mostly young people.
These colorful names and candy-like flavors have attracted many people, even the very young. A couple owning a vaping shop in Hamilton has filed a lawsuit, claiming the ban would put them out of business, when actually they would have only had a ban on flavored vaping. A Hamilton judge put a temporary halt to the state ban. The judge needs to look at country-wide evidence to support the fact that these flavored vapes are causing many deaths and severe lung problems.
Apparently, with this couple filing the lawsuit, it is about the money, not what it is doing to people. If anything else was causing deaths across the country it would immediately be stopped. This Hamilton judge better look at the facts put out there by doctors and the health department. Don't blame the governor for caring about the people.
You have free articles remaining.
Joseph Gervais,
Corvallis