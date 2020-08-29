 Skip to main content
Comment on proposed timber sale in Flathead National Forest

Comment on proposed timber sale in Flathead National Forest

The comment period on the draft environmental impact statement for the proposed Mid Swan timber sale on the Flathead National Forest ends Oct. 13.

They plan to commercially log 185 square miles on both sides of Highway 83 near Condon, Montana. They also propose to amend their Forest Plan to allow helicopter landings and thinning in the Swan Front and Elk Creek recommended wilderness areas.

Dick Artley,

Grangeville

