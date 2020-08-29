Comment on proposed timber sale in Lolo National Forest

Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

The comment period on the draft environmental impact statement for the proposed Mid Swan timber sale on the Lolo National Forest ends Oct. 13.

They plan to commercially log 185 square miles on both sides of Highway 83 near Condon, Montana. They also propose to amend their Forest Plan to allow helicopter landings and thinning in the Swan Front and Elk Creek recommended wilderness areas.