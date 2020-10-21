 Skip to main content
Commentators are out of touch

Commentators are out of touch

As a spouse of a military veteran formerly stationed on Dover AFB who served 28 years, I felt like I had an obligation to set the record straight about Troy Aikman and Joe Buck’s comments about the military flyover before the Packers/Buccaneers game on Sunday. Hearing out of touch commentators bloathiate about a flyover is nauseating. Had they been more informed, they would have realized that these exercises are done for training purposes. Furthermore, Aikman’s statement a day later, in response to getting caught on a hot mic is certainly disingenuous. Any “unwavering patriot”, as he described himself, would never suggest that a lot of jet fuel was getting wasted or sarcastically comment about our tax dollars at work. Aikman’s excitement about the termination of these “little flyovers” after Harris/Biden win illustrates his contempt for patriotism. I have lost all respect for Fox Sports because there has been no reprimand for these commentators. Many conservative individuals have lost jobs and careers for saying things that were far less offensive. And when I see Buck and Aikman saluting veterans on NFL Military Weekend, I will be reminded of how two-faced these individuals and the network they represent are.

Laurie Tonkay,

Missoula

