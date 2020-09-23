 Skip to main content
Commercial logging does not pay for itself

I worked as chief log scaler for Plum Creek Timber for ten years. Every year, when the company told employees its decision regarding whether we would receive an annual pay raise, Plum Creek always stressed that the logs we received from federal U.S. Forest Service sales had been paid for by U.S. taxpayers, and that federal timber sales were never cost-effective. The company always added that the millions of dollars of taxpayer-subsidized federal timber sales were worth it, because the subsidies “created timber jobs” for which we should be grateful.

That's why I can’t believe Rob Chaney’s statement in his Sept. 20 article that “commercial logging pays for itself.” It’s simply not true. The timber industry has always known that commercial logging of federal lands does not pay for itself and costs taxpayers millions of dollars to increase private corporate profits.

The timber industry’s propaganda continually attempts to hide the reality that taxpayers, not timber companies, pay for Forest Service logging projects. Unfortunately, Rob Chaney fell for the industry's propaganda hook, line, and sinker, helping large timber corporations hide the truth and fleece the public to enhance their own profits.

Polly Pfister,

Helena

