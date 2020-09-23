Commercial logging does not pay for itself

I worked as chief log scaler for Plum Creek Timber for ten years. Every year, when the company told employees its decision regarding whether we would receive an annual pay raise, Plum Creek always stressed that the logs we received from federal U.S. Forest Service sales had been paid for by U.S. taxpayers, and that federal timber sales were never cost-effective. The company always added that the millions of dollars of taxpayer-subsidized federal timber sales were worth it, because the subsidies “created timber jobs” for which we should be grateful.