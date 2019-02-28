In a meeting in Helena on Feb. 13, Missoula County Commissioner Dave Strohmaier was told any attempts to rehab the old Maclay Bridge would result in Missoula County taxpayers paying millions of dollars. A million dollars for studies to date, and “approximately five-plus mills” for the rehab. And he’s mulling it over! Meanwhile, federal funds sit earmarked for the new bridge at South Avenue.
The Maclay Bridge Alliance is a selfish group at the end of South Avenue who like their neighborhood “rustic.” Strohmaier has demonstrated his membership by repeatedly meeting and speaking privately with co-founders, coaching their strategic opposition and editing their newsletters.
Meanwhile, the Bitterroot River is being damaged. School buses travel the structurally obsolete bridge weighing in at the bridge’s load limit restriction daily. Emergency response times are significantly increased for residents west of the river because engines are grossly overweight and speed restrictions apply. People are severely injured (or drown) jumping from the bridge into the scour hole caused by poor bridge engineering every year.
Evidently “rustic” trumps the safety of children and the entire community. They should be ashamed, and Strohmaier has shown his conflict of interest. Strohmaier needs to go.
Chuck Beagle,
Missoula