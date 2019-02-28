Open letter to former Missoula County Commissioner Jean Curtiss:
Get over it. You are no longer a county commissioner. When you were a commissioner, you ran roughshod over the wishes of the majority of your constituents in Target Range.
An independent survey indicated that over 70 percent of residents preferred to have the Maclay Bridge rehabilitated and saved, eliminating the need for an expensive bridge at South Avenue. Two bridge experts visited the site and judged the Maclay Bridge worthy of being upgraded and safe.
Fortunately, we now have a fresh slate of commissioners who are in the process of re-examining this issue, unburdened by your biases. Please give them the latitude to proceed in this endeavor guided by a vision of the larger picture.
The larger picture includes the obvious outcome that if you build a South Avenue bridge and speedier access into Missoula, the people will come in large numbers from the Bitterroot valley. Consider this outcome a mini-version of the “Reserve Street Syndrome,” where the completion of four lanes escalated into the result today that has produced a linear parking lot that extends from Mullan Road to Third Street.
The current commissioners also must consider the safety issues and vulnerabilities along the two mile span of South Avenue that would be impacted by increased traffic resulting from a bridge. This stretch of South Avenue includes the Target Range School, the highly popular Fort Missoula Regional Park, Big Sky High School, Community Medical Center, Northern Rockies Orthopedic Center, an assisted living center, apartment house, several churches and rural fire department. You never once have contemplated the long view and vision that are required by this issue.
Just consider the tragic fact that a 7-year-old girl was killed by a car while walking along South Avenue within sight of Target Range School. The vulnerabilities along this heavily populated section of South Avenue are real and an impetus not to add to the traffic load by adding improved access into Missoula. This is the type of big-picture vision I expect our current commissioners to apply as they resolve this issue.
Target Range has a saying that can be summarized as MORE: Maintain Our Rural Environment. That rural environment includes the old Target Range school, the Olde Dairy and the Maclay Bridge. As a woman commented one evening at a bridge meeting at the school: “As long as the wait to cross the Maclay Bridge is only a few moments, we can live with the Maclay Bridge.”
In this hurry-up world, there is something to be said for the practice of being neighborly and allowing someone else to cross the bridge first.
Robert W. Mutch,
Missoula