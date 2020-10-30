 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Common criminals don't deserve public office

Common criminals don't deserve public office

{{featured_button_text}}

Greg Gianforte, that malicious misdemeanant of Montana; that convicted criminal currently occupying a Congressional office; that pious, pariah of political putrefaction; that bellicose, bombastic bully with an entry in the police blotter, has the audacity to run for governor of our great state. He is a clear and present threat to Montana and Montanans and does not deserve your respect, much less your vote. If elected, Gianforte will rename the governor's residence the “mansion of mixed martial arts and journalistic smackdown,” while daring anyone that disagrees with his unique universe as “a Philistine,” and deserving of physical retribution—is this who we want for our governor?

We can do better—much better—by voting for Mike Cooney, a man with a proven track record, not a criminal record.

Michael Jarnevic,

Milltown

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

No mention of Biden scandal
Letters

No mention of Biden scandal

Five of the six major media conglomerates in the U.S. are controlled by liberal Democrats who serve as a propaganda arm of the Democratic Part…

Can't relate to Gianforte
Letters

Can't relate to Gianforte

There are some voters who are voting for Greg Gianforte, the richest member of Congress and a former New Jersey resident who now wants to be t…

Fear a civil war
Letters

Fear a civil war

If our retiring president lips are moving he is lying. How many more lies will it take for Republicans to stop his lips from moving. I am a Re…

Political ads need to stop
Letters

Political ads need to stop

Thank you, Christine Hillegass. I am a lifelong Montanan, diehard Republican, I love my state, I love my family, and I love my friends, some o…

Mask mandate is not working
Letters

Mask mandate is not working

Our wonderful health department is acting like a twin to Governor Newsom in California. Too often I feel like I live in Maskoula, California. …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News