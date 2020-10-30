Common criminals don't deserve public office

Greg Gianforte, that malicious misdemeanant of Montana; that convicted criminal currently occupying a Congressional office; that pious, pariah of political putrefaction; that bellicose, bombastic bully with an entry in the police blotter, has the audacity to run for governor of our great state. He is a clear and present threat to Montana and Montanans and does not deserve your respect, much less your vote. If elected, Gianforte will rename the governor's residence the “mansion of mixed martial arts and journalistic smackdown,” while daring anyone that disagrees with his unique universe as “a Philistine,” and deserving of physical retribution—is this who we want for our governor?