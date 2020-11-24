 Skip to main content
Common sense not superior to science

Common sense not superior to science

I find it difficult to forget the words of the woman from Stevensville who thinks her exceedingly high level of common sense justifies her refusal to wear a mask. What is common sense, anyhow? It has been defined as a “wisdom” that reflects experience, logic or reliance on analogy rather than specific information.

Common sense sometimes can be beneficial. No one would deny that. When is it not beneficial? It’s not helpful at all when specific information is available. When scientific evidence and the experience of specialists allow us to understand exactly how the COVID-19 virus is spread, we do not need to invoke our “common sense,” no matter how wonderful we judge it to be. When it stands in opposition to facts and expert knowledge, common sense becomes our worst enemy.

Without any objective means for evaluating the excellence of our common sense, all of us are free to regard our own common sense as exemplary. There is no common-sense test, equivalent to an IQ test, that might anchor us to reality. That’s a pity, especially now, when fantasies of wisdom based on common sense are costing lives.

Merrill Hiscock,

Lolo

