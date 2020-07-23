Common sense vs nonsense

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A great big thank you to U.S. veteran Dr. Rashid Buttar, M.D., and Dr. Pam Popper, naturopath, for expertly and courageously making it clear that the current SARS-2/COVID-19 pandemic scare is truly a spiritual battle that must be confronted.

As Americans, we embrace being free agents, under God. Masks, quarantine, social distancing, more stimulus funding; what’s next, civil war? We are creative beings and we should be honored with the truth. The truth is to embrace love in your heart!

I too reject the narrative that the Food and Drug Administration, World Health Organization and National Institutes of Health have any remaining credibility. I too reject the sincerity of these agencies in truly combating the current SARS-2/COVID-19 pandemic when recent actions show they criminalize healing alternatives in support of everything vaccine. I too reject being a guinea pig to receive alleged, planned mandatory inoculations.

Wake up, America. Arm yourself with prayer, love and knowledge. Fear not.

A simple internet search for Dr. Rashid Buttar and Dr. Pam Popper will empower most everybody toward common sense, the best antidote away from nonsense.

David Passieri,

St. Ignatius

