Common sense vs nonsense

Common sense vs nonsense

{{featured_button_text}}

A great big thank you to U.S. veteran Dr. Rashid Buttar, M.D., and Dr. Pam Popper, naturopath, for expertly and courageously making it clear that the current SARS-2/COVID-19 pandemic scare is truly a spiritual battle that must be confronted.

As Americans, we embrace being free agents, under God. Masks, quarantine, social distancing, more stimulus funding; what’s next, civil war? We are creative beings and we should be honored with the truth. The truth is to embrace love in your heart!

I too reject the narrative that the Food and Drug Administration, World Health Organization and National Institutes of Health have any remaining credibility. I too reject the sincerity of these agencies in truly combating the current SARS-2/COVID-19 pandemic when recent actions show they criminalize healing alternatives in support of everything vaccine. I too reject being a guinea pig to receive alleged, planned mandatory inoculations.

Wake up, America. Arm yourself with prayer, love and knowledge. Fear not.

A simple internet search for Dr. Rashid Buttar and Dr. Pam Popper will empower most everybody toward common sense, the best antidote away from nonsense.

David Passieri,

St. Ignatius

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The worst trail in Missoula
Letters

The worst trail in Missoula

Every time I’ve wandered past the M Trail parking lot in recent days, I’ve been struck by the diversity of license plates: Texas, Arizona, Cal…

Masks do not work
Letters

Masks do not work

If Donald Trump mandated masks, would everyone roll over so easily and become the mouth-breathing zombies I see everywhere? We all know who yo…

Charges reduced
Letters

Charges reduced

When Bradley Layton drove Ginny Merriam's 1982 Ford F250 up Van Buren Street at high speed (one witness estimated 65 mph) on the wrong side of…

Where is the money?
Letters

Where is the money?

All of the millions that they allow for streets, education etc. Where is it? We need to have a state or federal auditor. He will go back six o…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News