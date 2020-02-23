Commonwealth has role in free markets

Power, water, gas and phone have been subsidized into neighborhoods, and to individual doorsteps, by government funding and easement on public right of way. The police, fire and school services in a neighborhood make a finished house market viable. The regulations on pipes, wire, drywall and lumber ensure a safe, standard, reliable and insurable product. The USDA funded the buildup of infrastructure in rural areas. The forest replanting regulations ensured your future lumber supply. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers brought sustainable water and power options to neighborhoods everywhere. The probate court files the transfer of deed, and the civil court offers trials for enforcement of contracts. And of course, the railroads built on commonwealth granted land, and the highways built by the commonwealth, ensure delivery of those reliably regulated materials to your local supplier.