Community center would raise taxes

The Missoula City Council has just approved a $120,000 contract with a local architect to design a proposed community center in McCormick Park. The community center is part of a 2004 McCormick Park Master Plan.

Is this a viable and tenable plan 16 years later? First, does the city need a community center? The city boasts many public and private venues for community recreation, conferences and social meetings. Who, besides Parks and Rec Director Donna Gaukler and many City Council people, believe we need one more?

Council members believe the adage: "Make a plan and the money will come." From where? Once again, funds will come from the pockets of Missoula citizens. If not from local taxes or bond revenues, the money will come from federal funds. Doesn't everyone know that federal funds are our tax dollars?

Money for building may indeed come, yet no one has talked about ongoing expenses for the center: salaries and benefits, maintenance, utilities, etc. The proposed community center, if materialized, would bring higher taxes for the citizens of Missoula. So much for affordable housing!

Susan Reed,

Missoula

