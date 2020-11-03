Community health hinges on empathy

To anyone who also had the misfortune to read Steve Legreid’s (Nov. 2) opinion piece criticizing the broader Missoula area’s “mask lovers,” I hope this underscores the importance of social distancing.

At a point where our state, and our area specifically, shatter COVID records daily, the health of our entire community hinges on the actions of the least educated, least compassionate members of our community.

Right here in our own newspaper, Legreid asserts his freedom to not wear a piece of cloth and wash his hands outweighs my health, your health, and any temporary ordnance for public health by our “fascistic health department.”

This pandemic isn’t political; it’s a public health crisis that demands the whole community come together for our mutual well-being. It requires empathy and responsibility. The only people politicizing the pandemic are those who embody Orwell’s warnings about truth. After all, there’s no need to wear mask or listen to your local health department when the president says his administration has ended the pandemic.