Thanks to the Missoulian and writer Kyle Hansen for putting our small town of Superior on the front page of the sports section in Wednesday's edition (Sept. 11).
We are a town of just 800 people and the high school has only 86 students; 26 of them play on our varsity football team and three of them come from Alberton. We play eight man football and our team is known as the Clark Fork Mountain Cats.
Thanks for recognizing us when you have the big schools such as Sentinel, Hellgate and Big Sky usually getting the headlines. If you are ever out this way come see our football version of "The Hoosiers."
David Mirisch,
Superior