The other day my brother and I were checking out of the Dollar Store when I noticed a man behind me talking on the phone. His question was, “How much money will be in my paycheck this Friday?” He repeated the answer of “nothing.”
I asked him if he was out of work because of the government lay off. He was uncomfortable to tell me “yes.” I reached into my purse and handed his wife all the money I had. He thanked me and explained that they had just spent their last dollar on toilet paper.
This couple are proud persons who want dad working and mom caring for their two little girls.
Later I regretted not sharing with them the little that I know about community resources. Perhaps the Missoulian could publish an article with this information. Help should come from community resources, neighbors, churches and businesses. We are not a nation of political parties but a country of caring persons.
Patricia E. Waylett,
Missoula