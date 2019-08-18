Now that ICE has rounded up a few hundred immigrants, each supposedly guilty of the heinous crime of doing awful work at wages no American-born worker will take, one is left to worry about the owners and executives of those processing facilities. How are those unfortunates managing the rending of their families, sobbing whose parents were taken away for violating immigration law.
Oh — that's right. That has not happened. Nor will it. The employers are doing only what Trump's companies have been doing for years — knowingly profiting at the expense of powerless immigrants.
Whose crime is a greater threat? An undocumented immigrant who came to this country to feed a family by working hard and paying taxes and building a life? Or the corporate owners and managers who knowingly recruited, hired and paid the illegal immigrants? Why hasn't ICE herded them onto buses to be taken God-knows-where?
Mr. President, your cruelty knows no bounds.
Randy Cox,
Missoula