Senior Companion Services have been a part of Missoula Aging Services since 1986, fulfilling our mission to promote the independence, dignity and health of older adults and those who care for them.
Years ago, a former senior companion (Phyllis) submitted a letter to the editor in the Missoulian titled: “Senior Companions: Not in it for the money,” (March 22, 2011).
In the letter, Phyllis spoke of the ways she helped her clients by preparing light meals, performing light housekeeping, helping with laundry and reading to them. She and her clients would have conversations that helped them to not feel so alone. She also explained the people receiving Senior Companion Services are often forgotten about by society. “Believe me! They need to be understood, loved and cherished.” she said.
Phyllis ended her letter by saying, “I pray that when my time comes there will be such an organization as Missoula Aging Services to help me.”
Phyllis has since retired as a senior companion, and is now receiving the services herself. Because of this service, Phyllis is able to have a full and independent life in her own home.
To make a difference in a life today, contact Missoula Aging Services at (406) 728-7682.
Sarah Ferguson,
marketing manager,
Missoula Aging Services,
Missoula