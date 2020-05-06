Comparing COVID-19 with climate change

A comparison between COVID-19 and climate change is irresistible. They are non-identical twin crises: The pandemic is immediate; climate change is incremental. The curve of virus infection trends slowly upward. Countermeasures can flatten the curve. If none are taken, it bends increasingly upward to a peak with many infections and many deaths, overwhelming hospitals. The curve of infection then heads back down, leaving survivors to experience future waves of infection until a vaccine becomes widely available.

Climate change effects caused by increasing greenhouse gas emissions follow an upward curve like that of the virus, leading to greater and greater consequences. If no countermeasures are taken, there will be millions of deaths and the planet of the future will become less livable in comparison to what it is today. There will be no “vaccine.” Climate change countermeasures are up to us. Be informed, vote, contribute, act. Be safe; together we can flatten the curves for both COVID and climate change.