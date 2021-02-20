Concealed carry law not in keeping with 'well-regulated' clause

Gov. Greg Gianforte recently signed House Bill 102 into law. Now permit-less concealed carry is the law of the land. Except in the Statehouse, of course; it appears the sponsors of this bill didn’t want to feel unsafe at their place of work.

This law is great news for those among us who wish to satisfy their vigilante fantasies; however, it's bad news for everyone else.

It’s pretty clear those who support this bill have not read the Second Amendment. While they are incredibly vocal about the “shall not be infringed upon” part of the amendment, they seem to have entirely skipped the section that clearly states, “a well-regulated militia.” I’m not a legal expert, but to me, permit-less concealed carry as outlined in HB 102 is antithetical to any idea of “well regulated.”