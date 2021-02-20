Concealed carry law not in keeping with 'well-regulated' clause

Gov. Greg Gianforte recently signed House Bill 102 into law. Now permit-less concealed carry is the law of the land. Except in the Statehouse, of course; it appears the sponsors of this bill didn’t want to feel unsafe at their place of work.
This law is great news for those among us who wish to satisfy their vigilante fantasies; however, it's bad news for everyone else.
It’s pretty clear those who support this bill have not read the Second Amendment. While they are incredibly vocal about the “shall not be infringed upon” part of the amendment, they seem to have entirely skipped the section that clearly states, “a well-regulated militia.” I’m not a legal expert, but to me, permit-less concealed carry as outlined in HB 102 is antithetical to any idea of “well regulated.”
This bill should appall anyone who considers themselves a responsible gun owner. It seems to deny the simple reality that guns are dangerous. They are designed to cause harm. They have the capacity to kill people swiftly and effectively. They should not be mixed with liquor. While we are constantly reminded that the ability to keep and bear arms is a right, yet we seem to have forgotten that it is a right that comes with the responsibility to practice safety for the sake of yourself and others.
This bill only serves to empower the irresponsible and make us all less safe. It’s a simple and unfortunate fact that gun accidents are far more common than any acts of self defense with a gun. While I would like to be wrong, I fear it is only a matter of time before we see the unfortunate consequences of this irresponsible legislation.
My hope is there is sufficient legal challenge to this bill to get it swiftly overturned before someone inevitably gets hurt or killed.
Joseph Taylor,
Frenchtown