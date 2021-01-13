Following Parkland, my daughters joined students across our state saying "Enough" and formed Helena Youth Against Gun Violence. Described as the Lockdown Generation, they advocated for common sense gun reforms; reforms supported by a majority of Americans- strong background checks, required training, closing the gun show loophole, and preventing a guns anywhere/anytime agenda. Those students are now in college. My daughter attends the University of Montana. I have grave concerns regarding HB102. HB102 would allow permitless concealed carry on our college campuses and strip the Board of Regents of the ability to regulate those guns. Proponents of this bill falsely perpetuate the idea that guns on campuses would protect the students attending those schools. When guns are mixed with typical components of campus life, like alcohol, mental health issues including increased risk of suicide, difficulty in regulation of emotions, the lethality of guns can become devastating quickly. A 2018 study showed that members of campus communities—including those who own guns to protect themselves—believed that concealed carry would damage the academic environment and potentially escalate contentious situations. My children deserve to experience college without fear that the person standing/sitting next to them is carrying a gun.