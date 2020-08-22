 Skip to main content
Concern about the impact on Grant Creek Road

Concern about the impact on Grant Creek Road

The Missoulian’s Aug. 20, story about the proposed rezoning that would nearly triple the population of Grant Creek (now 635 residential addresses) says that current residents and some council members are concerned about the impact that “several hundred new residents would have on Grant Creek Road.” The rezoning would allow up to 1,185 one-, two- and three-bedroom units in four-story apartment buildings. Using an estimate of 1.5 residents per unit, there could be about 1,800 new residents. Because the area is not served by transit, residents would need to drive if they wanted to work, shop, attend church, or visit a city park. That’s a lot more than the “several hundred” new residents discussed in the article and a cause for great concern for Grant Creek residents who are already waiting in long queues daily when they leave Grant Creek and who will all need to evacuate on Grant Creek Road--the only way out--when the next wildfire races up the valley.

Peggy Walker,

Missoula

