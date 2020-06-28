Concern for public safety

The anarchists who seized several blocks within Seattle's Capitol Hill district were supported and were actually encouraged by Mayor Jenny Durkan. She called it a "peaceful demonstration" and said it will be a "summer of love" in Seattle.
And now, after weeks of violence including shootings, stabbings, rapes, knifings, break-ins and looting, she announced she wants the so-called CHOP zone dismantled. The Seattle Police East Precinct is currently under siege by the anarchists. Mayor Durkan and the Seattle City Council cut $20 million from the police budget and banned the use of non-lethal weapons by the police for crowd control.
As a former Washington State Trooper, I am very concerned about the safety of the public and the safety of the officers, who will have to work longer shifts and without adequate backup due to a reduction in force.
Seattle resident Christopher Noland has started a petition for a recall election of Mayor Durkan and her seven City Council members. I hope it will be successful.
Jay Stanford,
Missoula
