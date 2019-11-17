{{featured_button_text}}
Letter

I am upset by the Bitterroot Front logging project meetings I’ve attended. My gut tells me something is wrong here.

I feel there’s a lack of transparency on many levels. The project’s negative aspects are absent or minimized. They provide unclear answers when asked how much tax payers will pay for road construction/maintenance.

The Bitterroot National Forest supervisor stated there’s no outside pressure influencing this project and I find that hard to believe. I think our current administration’s emphasis on providing extraction industries access to natural resources, viewing environmental laws as nuisances, and denying the climate crisis all result in projects like this. I think our president and his appointees create pressure and policy at the top that directly affects the ground right here in our backyard. I would like to ask the forest supervisor if he has to propose projects like this or risk losing his job.

I live in a log cabin and regularly harvest firewood and know we can co-exist with forests in a healthy manner, but this huge, complicated proposal misses the mark. The BNF says it wants to hear from the public, but I wonder how they will use our comments. Will our voices make any difference?

Jennifer Knell,

Hamilton

