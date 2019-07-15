Mike Pence and Lindsey Graham and others of this political party made a trip to the southern border to show how well their party’s activities are going. Pence said he talked to every child, who said "sí,” implying that a young child, who does not know English, saying a common word for a young child to say, that everything is just great in an overcrowded, unsanitary facility.
First off, did he not have an interpreter to really do a proper emphatic interview? It my understanding that the Border Control have many Spanish-speaking employees. Second, if he talked to every child in the facility, I’ll eat my sombrero. Third, why didn’t his boss go to the border for himself? Was this because of cowardice, laziness, apathy, prejudice or, what I suspect, a combination of all four?
One look at these Republican faces, caught on camera, indicated extreme trepidation for being there. There is more comfort displayed in the dentist's office.
Kids in cages, separated intentionally from their parents. This is not even close to competent governance in anyone’s sane mind. This is extremely pathetic and a testament to a political party off the rails.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula