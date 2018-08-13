OK, I understand the big concrete privacy wall on the east side of the exit to provide some separation between the homes and the freeway. Could someone explain the huge concrete wall that the Department of Transportation is installing on the westbound side of the interchange that is between the freeway and the westbound on ramp?
Maybe it is so that the people trying to merge westbound onto the freeway from Van Buren can't see the oncoming traffic on the freeway. Or is it so the people travelling 65 mph on the freeway won't be able to see the cars trying to merge from the on-ramp and will just have to deal with it when they get to the merge zone of the on-ramp?
Apparently, being able to see the oncoming traffic isn't important.
Shawn Wells,
Missoula