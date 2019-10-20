U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte:
I implore you to condemn the Trump administration's cowardly removal of American troops from Northern Syria. Brave Kurdish fighters have defended the U.S. and the world against ISIS and other terrorists — with our support and promises that we would support them in their time of need.
Trump is spitting on our promise in an erratic and unconsidered move that may benefit him while undermining our national interest and international reputation. If we abandon the Kurds to Turkey's assault we will lose the trust or support of all regional allies for a generation.
Instead, we will have to send Americans, many of them Montanans, to fight in foreign wars. As Republicans, I hope you will use your influence in the GOP and with the president to right this gravely wrong withdrawal. All Montanans await your response to this urgent issue.
David Morris,
Missoula