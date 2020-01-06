The Fourth Street condo project presents a unique challenge to our town.
Developers understandably strive for maximum profits. Zoning is the community tool used to rein in exorbitant development.
The current zoning on the developer-owned land allows for 12 residential units. The developers are asking the Missoula community to give them adjacent publicly owned land, remove the existing historic overlay and to up-zone it all; thereby allowing the developers to build 48 units.
The elected members of the Missoula City Council are holding the reins in this unique public-private challenge. Make no mistake, this is a huge deal for our community. Their handling of this challenge will determine the direction of Missoula. Let's hope that they do the right thing.
David McEwen,
Missoula