I live on the corner of Fifth Street and Ronald, in a house built by my wife’s great-grandfather. This neighborhood is comprised of middle-income housing interspersed with historic register single-family homes. Inhabited by students, workers, artists and professionals, it reflects Missoula’s ability to graciously accommodate diverse, often unlikely combinations of people, an ability that sets this town apart.
In 1999 I wrote a feature for American Heritage Magazine called “Missoula, A Great American Place.” It was a celebration of Missoula’s natural beauty, its egalitarian academic/railroad heritage and the eccentric brand of loyalty that inspires. Thousands of Americans would discover how unique this town really is, and the most popular word they’d use to describe it is this one: “authentic.”
So, I oppose the demolition of seven historic Fourth Street houses, especially for the construction of a hundred-yard, six-story, millionaire condo mega slab. Light years beyond the means, needs or desires of the average Missoulian, guaranteeing traffic apocalypse, dwarfing every building in sight, in a town famous for authenticity, this seems an aggressive and tasteless bit of classism, the opposite of the qualities which put this cool town on the map.
Fred Haefele,
Missoula