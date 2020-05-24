Conduct review of university budgets

Why is it that public colleges require outrageously high tuition?
The college I attended in 1961 charged $2,589 (adjusted for inflation) per year for undergraduate tuition, which is half of what the University of Monatna charges today.
I suggest that our state senators and representatives conduct a review of 1960s state university budgets and sources of income in order to find out why tuition has increased faster than inflation for many years.
Why is it that our representatives and wannabe representatives haven't thought of doing such a study? That's an interesting question, too.
Jeff Watkins,
Lolo
