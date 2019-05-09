I am thankful that the Riverfront Triangle project developers are seeking a one-year delay before they begin the huge conference center at the corner of Orange and Front streets. This means, for now, I will still be able to make my appointments at the Providence Center.
There could not be a worse location for this brainchild of the mayor and the city council. Currently, on most weekdays, vehicles backs up both directions at the Orange and Front Street traffic signal.
Once the project is completed, Jim McLeod of Farran Realty believes it could attract the equivalent of the Missoula Marathon crowd every month. That's thousands of people trying to enter and exit the center from Orange Street and Broadway. Well, good luck to that. Even now, with no center on the site, dashing out onto Broadway is a white-knuckle experience.
Patricia Superneau,
Missoula