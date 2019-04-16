U.S. Sens. Steve Daines and Jon Tester:
Senators, I pray that you will be especially vigilant in your duty to vet the president's appointment to replace Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen. Nielsen was responsible for the oversight of this nation's most shameful string of human rights violations seen in decades. The traumatic family separation policy that she spearheaded should be a career-ending legacy for her.
The next person nominated to serve our country as DHS secretary must not only commit to lead a DHS that does not violate basic human rights, but must also commit to the reunification of all separated families in cases where reunification does not pose a threat to the family members.
You have a say in ending the horrible practice of family separation at our borders. Do not confirm any appointee who does not explicitly condemn Nielsen's leadership of family separations and commit to ending the practice once and for all.
Chris Torma,
Missoula