Editorial page editor Tyler Christensen recently bemoaned the ignorance of the public concerning the difference between an editorial and a news story, "Journalism 101: What is an editorial, anyway?" (Missoulian, Aug. 5). We would have been better served had she questioned the knowledge of Associated Press “reporters” concerning the same.
Two random headlines from Associated Press “news” stories published in the Missoulian in the last week read, “GOP promotes fear, not tax cuts, in key elections,” and “History says hard-right high court could haunt GOP.” Note the use of pejorative terms, which are also contained in the text of the stories. The reader is left with little doubt as to where the supposedly disinterested “reporters” stand on the issues.
By way of contrast, I recently had the pleasure of reading The Globe and Mail, a large-circulation Canadian newspaper, which had plenty of stories dealing with U.S. news and political issues. In stark contrast to the AP, Globe and Mail stories did not use pejoratives, dealt with issues rather than personalities, and left the reader with no clue as to the author’s personal opinions.
Perhaps Missoulian readers would be less confused on this issue if the American press, itself, was less confused.
Michael Bennett,
Missoula