Children are living in filthy conditions and literally dying in U.S. custody on the border and, as far as I can tell, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, both self-professed devout Christians, are doing nothing to help them.
If Daines and Gianforte won’t stand up to the president on this cruel and inhumane treatment of families, who will?
It’s time for them to act before more children die. Or it will be time for all Montanans to stand up and find better, more moral leaders to represent us in Congress.
Diane Smith,
Missoula