Donald Trump is threatening to shut down our government if he doesn't get $5 billion from the American taxpayers.
Instead of giving his billionaire friends two huge tax breaks, he could have had that money for a ridiculous wall that will continue through the years to cost more for maintenance. The contractors who stand to benefit from the wall are Halliburton and Bechtel, who also benefited from the Iraq war.
If Trump shuts down the government it will not only take paychecks away from government workers and our military, it will also immediately shut down U.S. health labs in the middle of their studies of four or more of the most deadly pathogens in the world. It will put our country in danger of being invaded, and will put our economy on a downward spiral.
Why is one very unstable man allowed to make decisions like this? Not sure what we can do until the Congress behind him grows a spine. Speak up to your senators and congressmen before it is too late. Remember who has access to the nuclear bomb.
Kay Gervais,
Corvallis