Congress must provide oversight

The coronavirus pandemic has exposed the deficiencies and utter lack of understanding and preparedness that characterizes the Trump administration.

Recent appropriations of trillions of dollars to help the U.S. recover have already been squandered by granting large amounts of money that should have gone to small business to large, successful corporations, and the president has fired or announced he will oversee the inspectors general who should have oversight on how this money is spent.

We need testing to even understand where we are in this and to even think about re-opening our country. The president's failure to order testing and to have the federal government oversee its development and distribution is a dismal comment on him and a dismal prospect for the future of us all.

It is long since time for senators to take off their blinders and realize that this corrupt administration will ultimately destroy our country. They need to stand up for the citizens who elected them, and provide oversight. Elected officials in both the House and the Senate cannot allow a president who has no interest in or comprehension of how democracy works to bring us down.

Susan Max,

Alberton

