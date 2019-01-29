The government shutdown is more than four weeks old. We need to demand that Congress do its job and reopen the government.
Mitch McConnell has the nation and, apparently, the media convinced that there is nothing to be done until Congress submits a bill that President Trump is guaranteed to sign.
That's simply not true. Congress is elected to serve the nation, not the president. It can pass a bill and send it to the president. I'd like to see if President Trump would veto a bill to reopen the government; if he does, Congress can and must override that veto.
Hundreds of thousands of people are not getting paid. The long-term effects on them, their families and the rest of the economy are devastating.
It is outrageous that Congress is allowing this to go on. Our public servants should demand a vote. The media should fulfill its watchdog role and call out every member of Congress who is not working to end the shutdown.
Citizens, too, have power. We can call our senators and representatives and demand an end to the shutdown. That is how democracy works.
Pamela Hogle,
Missoula