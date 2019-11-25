Our manufacturers and farmers need the updated North American Free Trade Agreement. With the tremendous uncertainty caused by the trade war with China, we need to ensure that markets in Canada and Mexico are secure for businesses and farmers. Congress should move on this, and not hold it hostage for another year.
To their credit, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, and House Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal have been meeting almost daily for the past several weeks to work out final details on labor enforcement with Mexico in the new agreement. We need to get this across the finish line before the end of the year.
The time is right to move forward on a modernized NAFTA trade deal. Approving the U.S.- Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) as soon as possible is critical for our farmers throughout the region and the thousands of small businesses and workers who depend on trade on both sides of our borders. The longer Congress waits to ratify the modernized agreement, the more that our farmers, businesses and region will be impacted with uncertainty.
Sen. Mike Cuffe,
Senate District 1,
You have free articles remaining.
Eureka,
Larry Doke,
member Legislative Assembly
of Saskatchewan,
Metinota, Canada