On Social Security, Medicare, along with social issues:
We need to remove the Social Security cap; there's no reason to have it. Congress needs to pay back all money taken from Social Security, and pay it back in no more than 10 years.
Congress: Hands off Social Security. Social Security is not the problem. The true problem is our Congress and the White House, all government entities.
We should not be paying for their holidays, travel and good times. Their expenses are not our problem. Do the same as we do. Can't afford to go? Don't go.
We need to change the laws and rules of the political world. We should have a say on their wages and benefits.
I hope you print this, as it will sure the hell get them. Everything starts with an idea.
Joe Zito,
Missoula