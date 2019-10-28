A recent (online-only) writer suggests that all voters should have to show an ID proving they are citizens. Aside from the lack of real evidence as opposed to sheer noise that this has been a significant problem, there is the fact that obtaining such documentation is more costly for some of us than others.
People working multiple jobs or who have multiple bus/train connections to get about must sacrifice more than those of us with a car, one job or retirement. Will this poll tax for the working poor solve anything?
A much bigger issue is ignored by our Congress and the states. We've known for a generation that many U.S. voting machines are hackable. Every year computer nerds demonstrate this for a sleeping electorate. At least two counties in Florida had voting machines hacked in 2016, but the Justice Department doesn't think the public deserves to know which counties or whether votes might have been altered. Do we have the same machines here in Montana?
Yes, non-citizens probably are voting in America. They may well be voting from outside America. Integrity comes from meaningful actions, not Band-Aids.
Vote. Count the vote. Audit the count.
Suzanne Parson,
St. Ignatius