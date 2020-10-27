 Skip to main content
Conley understands health care, housing

I want urge you to vote for Loni Conley in House District 96.

Conley is working on the front lines as a contact tracer to combat the spread of coronavirus. Certainly this would be a good person to have in the legislature. She is a longtime Montanan who is a mom and understands the need for affordable health care that works for all Montanans. She grew up in the district and has small business and health care administration experience, along with dual degrees in nursing and psychology.

Conley will also be a champion for affordable housing in the legislature; she understands what people might face to be forced to choose between paying rent and for other necessities.

Conley lives in the district and understands that Missoulians are struggling with the cost of housing and will work to address it. Vote for Loni Conley in House District 96 and send a quality person to the legislature as a great representatives for our community.

Dave Severson,

Missoula

