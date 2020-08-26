Conley will represent HD 96 well

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Join me in supporting Loni Conley for House District 96.

Montana needs legislators just like Conley — a nurse, single mother and public land advocate — to represent us in Helena.

I have worked together with Conley's family in various projects sponsored by the Backcountry Horsemen, whose mission is to ensure that Montana’s public lands remain open to recreation and stock use. Conley's teen daughter is a budding and skilled backcountry horsewoman and she and her family regularly volunteer to clear trails and pack in equipment for remote restoration projects.

I know Loni Conley will work hard in the Montana Legislature to protect our public lands from being sold or misused. Her work ethic, background in health care and common-sense approach will serve us well during the next legislative session.

Kirsten Pabst,

Missoula County Attorney,

Missoula

