Connecting Montana and Egypt: Media Project

During the wonderful experience of getting to know our Egyptian partners all of us attending the Global Leadership course were able to receive a positive experience from this event. I, personally, was able to spend class time as well as one on one time with my Egyptian partner Bassant Nader through the virtual exchange of Zoom. I was able to get to learn about herself and about her life in Egypt. We were able to discover our many similarities and how even with being from different countries and from different cultural backgrounds we were alike in many ways. We were able to share videos of our lives at home such as where we are from and to where we currently are now. We were able to demonstrate to one another what our passions are and how we strive to better ourselves as human beings. Overall, this was definitely an experience for the books, or in this case, The Missoulian. I would highly recommend for others to participate in this activity or in an activity similar to this one because it is definitely one everyone would enjoy and learn wonderful lessons and traits from. Thank you.