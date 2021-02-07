Connectivity aids in grizzly recovery

I’m a supporter of grizzly bear recovery in the Northern Rockies.

Grizzlies have been isolated on small islands of habitat for decades. They need connectivity for genetic diversity and to survive the effects of climate change. The Solider-Butler project in the Ninemile District of the Lolo National Forest is a huge timber sale that has been approved right in the middle of a connectivity corridor.

Grizzlies have to be able to move through the Ninemile so they can connect with the Bitterroot-Salmon-Selway Ecosystem and eventually Yellowstone. Clear cuts and roads are not what the grizzly needs. They do need tolerance and flexibility to move across the landscapes so they can adapt to climate change and attain genetic diversity. The U.S. Forest Service should stop fragmenting key critical wildlife habitat corridors and instead focus on restoration projects.

It is crucial that we protect and restore as much of the grizzlies remaining habitat in general but especially connectivity corridors while we still can. With Montana being overrun by people due to the pandemic, corridors and secure habitat are more important than ever if the great bear is ever going to survive. Protect grizzlies habitat and give them the freedom and room to roam.

Charles Irestone,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0