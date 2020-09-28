 Skip to main content
Conney is an ethical leader

date 2020-09-28

Dear Fellow Voters,

I encourage you to vote in Mike Cooney as our next governor. Mike is an ethical leader and has years of experience in state government. As Secretary of State, Mike persuaded the Legislature to let him fund the Office on fees rather than tax dollars.

The grandson of a governor, Mike Cooney has been physically present in Montana almost since birth. He and his wife have raised three children who work and live in Montana in careers that serve others (teacher, fish conservation/public access, speech pathology). All three recently wrote a letter in support of public land access for all Montanans.

Unlike his opponent, Mike Cooney has never been convicted of assault, has never intimated that a crowd should attack a reporter, has never had to pay a fine for illegally harvesting an elk, has never sued the state to remove a public access easement across his property, and has always worked to protect public access to public lands. In addition, he has run a clean campaign that doesn’t publicize blatant lies about his opponent. I’m voting for Mike Cooney.

Kathy Heffernan,

Missoula

